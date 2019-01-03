ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City Museum has been sold to an Oklahoma-based theme park company.
Premier Parks, LLC announced Thursday they would assume operation and management of the St. Louis attraction.
“We are incredibly excited to add the creativity and uniqueness of City Museum to our portfolio of entertainment facilities. We love the vision of founders Bob and Gail Cassilly. The ability to operate a must-see attraction in the vibrant downtown of St. Louis is a welcome opportunity. We plan to keep the same staff and vision for the museum while infusing some of our resources so that City Museum will continue to grow and expand. ” Premier Parks leader Kieran Burke said.
The City Museum was opened in 1997 by the Cassillys. In 2017, more than 800,000 people reportedly visited the downtown location.
“I am grateful for the creative, hard work of the staff before and after Bob’s death. That group and the new operators will carry forward the magic that is City Museum,” said Dave Jump, the CEO of City Museum.
Premier Parks, LLC currently has 10 theme and water parks throughout North America, including Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii, Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach and Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
