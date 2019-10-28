City leaders to decide if concrete traffic balls should stay or go

One of the traffic balls in the Gate District along Compton Ave. and Lafayette Ave. was hit and ended up rolling one block north.(Credit: KMOV)

St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The concrete traffic balls in South St. Louis have caused a lot of debate in the past year and residents were wondering if the experiment with them will end or not.

After a year-plus long study, city leaders decided the concrete traffic balls on Compton Avenue are staying.

The study, led by the city traffic division and the board of public service, shows the balls did in fact help in reducing speed in the area. Officials said the number of accidents has declined since the traffic ball's installment. 

