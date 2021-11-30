ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Windows smashed, car parts snatched, and cars outright stolen. Vehicle damage and thefts aren't just hitting drivers' wallets, now, it's threatening local business' bottom lines.

News 4 is asking local leaders how they're going to better protect you when you go out for a Blues or Cardinals game or just to enjoy downtown. Business owners downtown said they've had enough.

Committee to discuss bill tackling car break-ins in St. Louis City The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen committee will take another step to combat car break-ins and thefts.

"There's a car break-in issue like almost daily," Sebastian Montes said.

Montes owns El Burro Loco located at Lucas Street and 11th. Those break-ins, Montes said, are happening at what seems to be an unmanned, unregulated parking lot across the street from his restaurant. That parking lot is either owned or managed by SP Plus Corporation, which owns parking lots across the country. This one in particular at 1101 Washington Avenue, Montes' next door neighbor.

"At least three, four cars get broken into at the same time. Not a single camera in the parking lot. It's dark. Nobody there to keep security," Montes explained.

Car break-ins aren't the only thing Montes has seen in that parking lot. He and residents who live nearby said there have been multiple shootings, shots fired, and other violent outbursts over the last several years.

"I would love to see a gate there to be honest because it's easier. I want to see at least one person kind of patrolling the parking lot," Montes recommended.

Montes, other downtown business owners and residents have voiced concerns for months to city leaders to take charge on the apparent ongoing issue. Tuesday, city leaders are responding.

"I finally heard enough from downtown businesses and downtown residents and said we have to do something," Alderman Jack Coatar said.

Alderman Coatar represents Ward 7, which includes parts of downtown and Soulard. Tuesday afternoon, Coatar introduced Board Bill 122, addressing car-related thefts and break-ins, specifically targeting downtown surface parking lots.

"We've just had so many issues particularly near downtown or downtown with surface parking lots that are unmanned, unfenced, especially after hours that have been really problematic," Coatar said.

Parking lots near the Enterprise Center have been a big target for thieves in the last several weeks, with dozens of cars being broken into while fans are inside. Many of them paying to watch the puck hit the ice, now paying the price of shattered windows and damaged cars.

BB122, Coatar explained, is working to minimize some of these issues. The bill would require increased security inside surface lots, including on-site personnel, gates and video surveillance. It also requires parking lot owners to post a local phone number and address so customers have an easier time getting ahold of owners when problems arise. Lastly, those owners would also have to draft a safety and security plan to have on file with the city, detailing security measures being taken in each lot. Alderman Coatar says this would provide additional security for lots and less work for police to deal with. Business owners are all for it.

"I think it would be more secure and give us more business, especially more downtown," Montes said.