ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City leaders have approved $1.5 million to fix the faulty lock system that allowed a group of inmates to escape their cells and riot at the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.

More than 100 detainees took over a floor at the facility on Feb. 6 and began throwing fiery debris out of broken windows. At the time, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said some inmates were able to jimmy the locks to their cells, even though the system indicated they were locked. The commissioner of the facility said the locks caused problems prior to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson said it could take up to 12 weeks to repair the damage. The money was budgeted for employee salaries at the jail but because of vaccines was no longer needed for that. Another $500,000 will be used to hire more private security guards for the jail.