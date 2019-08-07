ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the next five years, the City of St. Louis has a chance to receive $100 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
City officials are turning to residents to ask how to prioritize where it's spent.
Wednesday night was the first in a series of public meetings to hear citizens’ ideas.
Choices include earmarking the money for affordable housing, job training, and crime reduction.
All meetings are open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A full list of meetings can be found here.
