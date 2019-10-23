Oak tree generic

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The city of St. Louis plans to spend $1 million to get rid of 2,000 potentially dangerous trees.

A contract was awarded Wednesday to a private tree removal company whose work will supplement ongoing tree maintenance by the city's Forestry Division.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says residents often raise concerns about dead or dying trees near their homes, cars and sidewalks. She says removing them will make neighbors safer and more pleasant.

Plans call for the trees to be removed by next summer. Most are in public right-of-way.

The mayor's office says the city plans to replace as many of the trees as possible with new, healthier ones.

