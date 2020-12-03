ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An advisory board recommended Thursday that St. Louis officials reduce business capacity to 25 percent amid a surge in virus cases.
Dr. Will Ross, chairman of city's Joint Board of Health and Hospitals, said the science does not support enacting additional or more severe restrictions on any one sector, specifically restaurants, saying there is no evidence COVID-19 is being spread at a more predominate rate there.
The recommendation to reduce capacity across the board to 25 percent from 50 percent is non-binding. The board can only suggest recommendations, but final decisions will be made by the Department of Health.
Dr. Fred Echols, the Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health, said the city's hospitals are filling up, but mainly with patients who are not from the city. City residents make up a "very small footprint" of hospitalized patients.
