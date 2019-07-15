ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite being the center of city government, St. Louis’ City Hall is plagued with broken elevators, boarded up bathrooms, and balmy temperatures.
So what exactly is the state and the future of the historic building?
There's no question that St. Louis' 115-year-old City Hall has its historic charm.
But look closely enough and there are signs that point not just to a by-gone era, but to the need for repairs.
“Like fixing little cracks here and there, and a paint job here and there,” said Lee Straughan Wojic, a citizen visiting City Hall Monday.
For one thing, it's hot in the hallways and rotunda, since there's no Central Air Conditioning.
City official Richard Bradley says A/C isn't in the future plans.
“That’s not as high as a priority as replacing the elevators,” he said.
Monday, the building's two most-often used elevators were out of service.
Two weeks ago, a man tweeted about being stuck in one elevator.
Despite monthly inspections, Bradley says people do get trapped.
“It’s like driving an old car, most of the time, you're not going to find it until it breaks,” Bradley said.
The elevators, Bradley says, are about 50 years old.
“We know they need to be replaced. It’s one of those things where you have needs, trash trucks and other things, that need to be replaced and you have to weigh the needs vs what you have,” Bradley said.
To replace them could cost upwards of $2 million.
Until the main elevators are fixed, the alternative is to walk around the other side of the building to another elevator or take the stairs.
“We know we have to have one elevator operational at all times, we always have that, we never have none operational, knock on wood,” said Bradley.
In the meantime, he says they are renovating six of the 11 bathrooms.
As for the building's exterior, dingy and in need of a total overhaul, the cost of maintenance could cost $30 million and there's no budget for it.
A bond issue in 2016 would have paid for the elevators to be replaced in the building, as well as a number of other repairs, but voters rejected it.
City officials say it's possible another bond issue in 2020 could help pay to replace the elevators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.