ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – City Foundry STL will host their first winter games celebration.
The Winter Games is a two day celebration that will start on Friday, February 18, including an opening ceremony, and will continue throughout the day on Saturday.
City Foundry is looking for teams of four-to-six people to participate in a series of games and competitions. Teams will need to register online through Eventbrite.
The cost to participate is $25 per person, and it is free for spectators. Participants will receive a Winter Games t-shirt and a wristband for discounts on drinks at the Kitchen Bar.
Teams and the public can also take place in donating canned goods for Operation Food Search. The St. Louis-based organization will use those donations to help end hunger in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area.
For more information about the Food Hall at City Foundry STL or the Winter Games, visit www.cityfoundrystl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.