ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – City Foundry STL, announced Tuesday they will host the next Restaurant Rally, a donation-based food drive-thru in partnership with local restaurants.
The team behind Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, and the upcoming Chicken Out restaurants began the “pay what you can” initiative last month to offer food in exchange for monetary donations to help the community impacted by COVID-19.
The new Restaurant Rally will be on Sunday, April 26 at City Foundry STL (3700 Forest Park Ave) from 9 a.m. until food is sold out.
City Foundry STL, a mixed-use development of food, shops and office spaces, will match all donations made dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000. Sunday’s donations will be split equally between The Gateway Resilience Fund and The Little Bit Foundation.
Guests will enter the drive-thru off of Vandeventer Avenue under Highway 40 and follow signage to order pick-up food offerings.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse, Brasswell, Mission Taco Joint, Russell’s, Crazy Bowls & Wraps, Hot Box Cookies and Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee will offer items.
Donations will be accepted in the form of cash or can also be made through Give Butter online here.
Guests can text CFSTL to 202-858-1233 to donate via Apple Pay, Venmo, etc. If you are a restaurant interested in participating, please reach out to ben@chickenoutchicken.com.
Guests must remain in their cars, and all personnel involved will abide by safety measures recommended for low-contact service. All Restaurant Rally workers will protect themselves with gloves, masks, and extensive on-site hand washing. They will take orders through car windows and receive the cash donations with contactless reception in a plastic tray.
