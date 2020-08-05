ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- City Foundry STL will not be opening its food hall, public market and businesses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This change will align the opening of the food hall with the opening of additional tenant such as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Fresh Thyme. Tuesday, the City Foundry announced its office spaces and welcomed its first tenants.
While City Foundry STL will not be open entirely to the public for the foreseeable future, the team will still look for opportunities to serve the community through charitable fundraisers, safe outdoor events, and more. According to the press releasem City Foundry STL hosted their first public event in April with the Restaurant Rally, a drive-thru fundraiser, which raised over $50,000 for The Little Bit Foundation and Gateway Resilience Fund.
The collective City Foundry STL team sees the future of the public market as an opportunity to give local chefs, restaurateurs, makers, artisans, and more a platform to rebuild. To stay up-to-date with the progress at City Foundry STL, please visit here.
