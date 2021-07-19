Visitors will be able to finally take a step inside the City Foundry before the summer's end.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Visitors will be able to grab a bite to eat inside the City Foundry STL next month!

The food hall inside the $300 million development will open on August 11. To start, there will be 11 kitchens: Good DayKalbi Taco ShackTurmeric Street StylePatty’s CheesecakesBuenos Aires CafePress Waffle Co.Hello Poke, Poptimism STLSub Division Sandwich Co. Chez Ali, and The Kitchen Bar. Eventually, the space will have 20 open kitchens with a lineup of notable area eats and first-to-the-area food vendors.

Food Hall at City Foundry

The Food Hall at City Foundry

“The Food Hall at City Foundry is the first of its kind in St. Louis. By the end of this year, we’ll have introduced several new eateries to St. Louis while providing a space for guests to taste what makes this city great: diverse culture and hard-working and talented people. Visitors will not only be able to taste unique culinary dishes, but also experience art with all five senses at City Foundry,” stated Will Smith of City Foundry STL.

Once the City Foundry fully opens, it will feature other attractions such as a movie theater and grocery store. City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way.

