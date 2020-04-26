ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - City Foundry STL is not immune to the coronavirus pandemic, as the virus has slowed construction on the project.
The three-year, 15-acre project consists of five buildings, two of which remain in their original form. Once open, the new entertainment district will offer office space, a grocery store, movie theater, restaurants and a beer garden.
"Our initial plan was to open the food first, our food hall and our restaurants, then later on we were going to open Punch Bowl Social, then later on we were going to open up our grocery store and later on we’d open our theater," said owner Steve Smith. "That’s all up in the air now because of what’s going in the world. We will probably still open in stages, there’s so much stuff here and having everyone open up at the same time is just too hard logistically to have happen.”
Right now, construction continues on spaces for tenants as well as the movie theater. Originally, the site was expected to open in June. Now, Smith said he's aiming for late summer.
"It's going to be late summer, I think, and of course not everything will be open, but there is a lot to do," he said.
City Foundry will also offer nearly 1,000 parking spaces free of charge.
According to the City Foundry website, nearly 100 years ago, Century Electric company purchased the property, which is now known as City Foundry STL. In the early 1900's, the area was considered a manufacturing hub for the city.
Pieces of the Wabash Railroad line, which cuts across the property, remains as Smith said he wants to maintain some of its history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.