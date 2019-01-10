ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The developers of the City Foundry STL say the food hall is already halfway full with tenants a year before the scheduled opening.
Nine different food options were announced on Thursday.
City Foundry STL will be a mixed use development of restaurants, shops, an office space and theater in midtown St. Louis.
