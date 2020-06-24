ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of its opening, the City Foundry STL is looking for artists to pair two murals to greet customers.
City Foundry needs murals in the food hall and public market. They're looking for artists to tell the city's story and to start a conversation about the future of St. Louis.
You can apply by clicking here. Applications close on July 24.
The three-year, 15-acre project consists of five buildings, two of which remain in their original form. Once open, the new entertainment district will offer office space, a grocery store, movie theater, restaurants and a beer garden.
[RELATED: City Foundry STL expected to open in phases beginning in late summer]
City Foundry will also offer nearly 1,000 parking spaces free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.