ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The developers of City Foundry STL announced more businesses and restaurants are heading to the new entertainment district in Midtown.
The 15-acre site is set to be a place where locals can gather, eat, work and have some fun. The City Foundry is expected to have spaces that will have a food hall, dine-in movie theater, beer gardens and several retail stores.
“From the beginning, this project has been about creativity and vision. Our team took a former industrial site and is transforming it into a hub for tenants and guests who appreciate modern concepts in food, commerce, and entrepreneurship,” said Steve Smith, principal owner of City Foundry STL and CEO of Lawrence Group.
In a press release, the organization says they will be home to the Butler's Pantry, a chic-industrial venue, and an office space to Great Rivers Greenway.
In addition, the following five new restaurants will be added: Buenos Aires Cafe, Chela Tapas, Murf's Deli, Natalie's Cakes & more, and City Taco Shack.
“We all know that the first thing you look for in business is location; this Food Hall is the best in St. Louis. We like how innovative the concept is, how great the legendary structures will look, and the urban vibe of the project. We are also excited to be located under the same roof as all the other great dining options,” said Sue Wong-Shackelford of City Taco Shack.
Eight restaurants have already signed onto to moving into the food hall, including CropCircle, Good Day, Hello Poke, Lost & Found: A Burger and Pizza Joint, Juice Box Central, Mokyu Mokyu, Press Waffle Co., Sumax: Hummas & Wraps, UKraft and Kalbi Taco Shack.
The space is set to open in the spring of 2020.
For more information, click here.
