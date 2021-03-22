ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Just in time for Women's History Month, the City Foundry is shining the spotlight on local female-owned businesses.
Starting on March 28, the Foundry will begin holding an outdoor marketplace called "Procure." It will be held the last Sunday of every month through October.
Tickets are free, but you must RSVP. More information about tickets can be found here.
