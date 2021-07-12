Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will still open its location in Midtown's City Foundry despite the company announcing a bankruptcy filing Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Visitors will be able to finally take a step inside the City Foundry before the summer's end.

The food hall inside the $300 million development will open before the end of the summer. There will be a number of places to grab a bite as well as sitting for hundreds at the development along I-64 near IKEA.

Once the City Foundry fully opens, it will feature other attractions such as a movie theater and grocery store.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.