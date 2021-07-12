ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Visitors will be able to finally take a step inside the City Foundry before the summer's end.
The food hall inside the $300 million development will open before the end of the summer. There will be a number of places to grab a bite as well as sitting for hundreds at the development along I-64 near IKEA.
Once the City Foundry fully opens, it will feature other attractions such as a movie theater and grocery store.
