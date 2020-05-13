ST. LOUIS -- City Foundry STL, the new mixed-use development on Forest Park Avenue, announced Wednesday that Niche Food Group, the restaurant team run by decorated chef Gerard Craft will act as the culinary director and consultant for the upcoming food hall and public market space.
City Foundry STL will also include additional restaurants, shops, entertainment, office space and more.
Craft, a James Beard Award winner, will utilize his team to help to craft the tenant mix as well as manage at least one or two concepts within the City Foundry STL public market space.
“First of all, the bones of the building are so cool so the space already tells a story, but we see an opportunity to paint a bigger picture about all the things that touch the restaurant world,” Craft said in a release. “Food halls in the U.S. have traditionally been solely focused on the consumption of food, but we have a collective vision for City Foundry STL to be seen as more than a food hall, but also as a public market, a place that supports food-focused entrepreneurs.”.”
With COVID-19, business models of restaurants and industry-adjacent businesses have changed dramatically. The collective City Foundry STL team said they see the public market as an opportunity to give local chefs, restaurateurs, makers, artisans and more a platform to rebuild.
