SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Kincaid family has hopes of their children picking apples from their backyard.
It’s a goal they’ve been working on since they moved into their Tower Grove East home in 2015.
But on April 16, someone came onto their property and mowed their lawn and in the process, stripped the bark on the trees, causing possible irreversible damage.
“When they came through they weed-eated and took all this bark off and what that will eventually do is kill the tree like a slow death,” said Eve Kincaid.
Kincaid is eight-months pregnant and assumed it was someone in the neighborhood attempting to be nice.
The Kincaid family has been working on their Tower Grove East yard for several years, working to grow trees such as apple and walnut. But after someone came on their property in April and mowed their yard, the family says their yard goals might be on hold.
“We had just kind of assumed it was one of the people who came through the neighborhood offering to mow,” she said.
But this past weekend, they received a bill from the St. Louis Department of Forestry stating they owed $108 for services rendered. She was shocked to find out it was the city who came onto her property and mowed her lawn.
Her lawn when News 4 visited was well kept, with landscaping, raised garden beds and a lawnmower next to the porch. According the city, the April mowing was a mistake.
According to Forestry, her home was on a vacant property list.
“They had to have heard our dogs barking inside the home and I have a hard time believing this looks like a unoccupied property,” said Kincaid.
Alan Jankowski is the commissioner for the Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. He says the Kincaids weren’t the only homeowners whose the lawn was incorrectly mowed.
“Normally, if our crews come to a property and it looks maintained we will skip it. But this year, some of our wards were maintained by a contractor. They held true to the [vacant property] list we gave them,” explained Jankowski.
Jankowski said the list of properties is always being updated and doesn’t know why there were several occupied homes on the list. But since this mistake, they are going through the list again and having another discussion with their contractor.
The city currently maintains or mows about 20,000 properties across the city. Some privately owned, some owned by the city. They have 30 full time staff and about 77 part time. But that’s not enough to ensure all the properties are taken care of, which is why the contracted out to another company.
“We’re trying to increase our rotations, the ordinance is for 7 inches and we’re not keeping up,” said Jankowski.
The city’s ordinances considers weeds over seven inches to be a public nuisance and health concern.
The Kincaids have been told to disregard their bill, but they still want to be recouped for the damage to their trees. For that, they will have to file a claim with the city’s Citizen Service Bureau.
“I don’t know how many miles of red tape that will be to get recourse for the property damage,” said Kincaid.
