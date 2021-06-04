ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Twenty of the St. Louis Fire Department's newest recruits took part in live fire training on Friday ahead of fire academy graduation in July.
The 18-week academy is a mixture of classroom lessons and live fire training exercises, designed to help trainees master skills and work as a team.
"For all of us, it's sort of a rite of passage. We all must come here to do this," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby. "This is the most exciting part because you're actually doing the work."
Local fire departments around the region partner with Ameren to utilize its Ameren Fire School, a unique training center that allows recruits to experience several different types of fires started by flammable liquids and gases.
"It was started in the 1930s and we've had thousands of firefighters pass through here," said Tim Frankenberg, a fire protection engineer at Ameren Fire School. "You go back through your memory, a rolodex of sorts and pull the card and say, 'Okay, this is very similar to what we're seeing now, this worked before, this should work now.'"
Trainees are evaluated on their performance in each scenarios, which vary from small fires that can be handled with a fire extinguisher to large boiler and transformer fires that require large teams of recruits.
Approximately 300 trainings are hosted at the Ameren Fire School each year, although Frankenberg said COVID-19 slowed training for much of 2020.
"It really impacted what we were able to do in our classrooms," he said. "We're kind of working our way through a backlog now of departments who want to use the school."
Upon graduation, city fire recruits will be assigned to one of the 30 fire houses and continue their training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.