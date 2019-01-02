St. Louis, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Georgia Simmons says she and at least 10 city employees were blindsided by termination on Wednesday.
“Right before you got sworn in you wanted us gone before your ceremony got started," said Simmons.
Simmons says the new Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler handed them letters right before he was to take the oath of office.
The employees News 4 has spoken to say they did not get a reason for their firing.
“I knew I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Johnetta Sherrod.
Attorney Chelsea Merta says Butler is violating ethical laws and employees civil rights.
"This is long term employees who were terminated because they chose not to politically support somebody," said Attorney Chelsea Merta.
Merta claims Butler is filling these positions with people who have worked or contributed to his campaign.
News 4 has learned that one of those terminated Wednesday is the wife of Alderman Joe Vaccaro.
Alderman Vaccaro told News 4 he does not think it’s smart to get rid of people that were good employees and worked hard.
Butler did not want to do an interview.
His office emailed this statement saying;
“We are currently evaluating all positions in the Recorder of Deeds Office. Because this is a personnel matter, we can't discuss any specifics of any employee, who has been discharged to date. You can expect ongoing changes within the Recorder of Deeds Office. We are reviewing all jobs and functions as any new administration has the right to do.”
The terminated employees say they are in the process of filing a federal law suit against Butler.
