ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City officials approved a temporary solution to improve the Compton Ave. bridge after residents complained it’s unsafe.
City Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia listed the emergency repairs on her Facebook page and said they serve “as a means of preserving and extending the life of the Compton Ave. bridge until grant funding is available for the full replacement.”
The repairs include cleaning and patching the deck, adding rebar, putting down new asphalt, installing new expansion joints and patching the curbs and sidewalks.
Officials say work will begin in approximately four to six weeks, weather permitting, and will take 30 calendar days to complete. The repairs will cost about $350,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.