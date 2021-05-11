SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - City leaders say a unique set of circumstances makes it difficult to remove a homeless encampment in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City.

Monday. News 4 reported on concerns about a nomadic couple who’ve been living on a sidewalk in Dutchtown for at least six months. Residents reached out to News 4 after recent sightings of the pair bathing and using the restroom out in the open in recent weeks.

South City residents concerned over homeless encampment on residential sidewalk An eyesore, a health code violation, and an obstruction are what a homeless encampment is causing in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Aldermen Shane Cohn and Megan Green declined News 4’s request for an on-camera interview; both of their wards are affected. In a phone conversation, Greene said the city has been trying to help these individuals for years. Greene says the couple are Nigerian refugees and are not fluent in English. Because of the language barrier, Greene says trust between the couple and officials isn’t strong. In past years, she says they’ve been removed from several makeshift encampment sites on private property. News 4 also learned two years ago, after police stepped in to dismantle one site, they were taken into custody and held for 72 hours. Greene said once released, the cycle continued.

Greene is asking anyone who has property where they will allow them to camp privately, out of site, to contact her office, which can be done by clicking here.