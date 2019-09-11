ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Feathers appear to be ruffled following a huddle by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and St. Louis-area leaders to generate a plan to tackle violent crime.
A few elected leaders were noticeably absent from Tuesday's meeting and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the fact that she wasn't invited to a meeting about violent crime with Parson Tuesday was a clear and concerted effort to isolate herself and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.
"It's not about Kim Gardner, it's about the people, it's about the innovative solutions we have been pushing since day one, on how we better address violent crime and the crime crisis and how we are doing this right now," Gardner said.
The meeting, called to address violent crime, particularly against children, included Parson, the U.S. Attorney's Office, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, the county and city police chiefs, and a representative from Bell's office.
No specific strategies were announced following the meeting.
Wednesday Mayor Krewson told News 4 the main focus was really about what resources, both money and manpower, the state can give to the region.
"We all need to work together on this. It's important. It's about who is invited or who sits where at the table," she said.
Krewson added they are finalizing talks of bringing the highway patrol in to patrol the city's interstates and even other state roads like Natural Bridge or Gravois.
There's also discussion about money for technology and social services.
They're hoping to announce the specific plans soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.