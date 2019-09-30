SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Circuit Attorney's Office has said they will not file charges after A 33-year-old woman was fatally shot near ‘The Grove’ district in South City Thursday night.
The shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Norfolk Avenue and Tower Grove Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, and only a few blocks from Manchester.
"I was in bed and I just heard like shots. I got out of bed and looked through the window and saw a guy screaming," said Arturo Trejo, who lives nearby.
The victim, who lives near the scene, was shot in the chest was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her name has not been released.
A 62-year-old man was taken into custody following the shooting. People who live nearby said this kind of violent crime is very uncharacteristic for the area.
"This block has been so safe and quiet in all the years I've lived here," said Jeremy Cane.
Police filled a warrants against the man, but Monday the Circuit Attorney's Office refused them.
