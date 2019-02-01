ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Circuit Attorney’s office appointed trial attorney, Rachel Smith, as the Chief Trial Assistant Friday.
Kimberly Gardener, St. Louis City’s Circuit Attorney, announced that Smith will be managing a team of about 60 trial attorneys, which prosecute thousands of cases each year.
Smith is currently the lead attorney on the homicide of officer Katlyn Alix. She has been prosecuting criminal cases for 26 years in both the Circuit Attorney’s office and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
After two decades, Smith has experience in conviction review, officer-involved shootings and special investigations, according to the Circuit Attorney’s office.
Smith will assume her position as Chief Trial Assistant on February 22.
I'm proud to announce the appointment of career trial attorney Rachel Smith as Chief Trial Attorney. I have great respect for Rachel’s trial advocacy skills, for her commitment to my criminal justice reform vision and for her integrity.— Kimberly Gardner (@StLouisCityCA) February 1, 2019
Gardner said in a tweet she has great respect for Smith’s commitment to criminal justice reform.
“Rachel is an exceptional mentor, coach and leader to promote excellence on the trial staff,” Gardner said in a press release.
Smith has worked on several projects in neighborhoods like Lafayette Square, partnering with police and citizens to increase safety.
"I have worked hand-in-hand with Rachel on many complex matters over the years, and I know her as a dedicated jurist focused on conviction integrity and fairness in the system," Adolphus M. Pruitt, II said. Pruitt is the President of the St. Louis City Branch NAACP.
Smith is replacing the current Chief Trial Assistant Travis Partney, who will return to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as First Assistant.
"While I am grateful for my amazing experience in the Circuit Attorney’s Office, this is an excellent opportunity for me to work closer to home and spend more time with my family," Partney said.
