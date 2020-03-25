ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney and Public Defender's offices recommended a number of inmates be released from city jails in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in jails.
The offices recommend 56 people with low-level offenses or major health issues for the court to consider pre-trial release.
"This release is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the community inside of jails, to court personnel, and to the greater community," both offices said in a statement. "With the assistance of the court, the release of these non-violent individuals provides a benefit for the city, which no longer has to bear the cost of housing them, and for the defendants and their families by mitigating their potential exposure to the coronavirus."
