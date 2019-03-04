ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion Monday challenging the validity of a search warrant the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department obtained to search the Circuit Attorney’s Office’s files.

According to a statement from Gardner, the warrant would give the SLMPD access to any file on the CAO servers with any mention of 28 terms, including “notes,” “evidence,” and “tape.”

A special prosecutor is investigating Gardner’s office over the appointment of William Tisaby as a special investigator in the case against former governor Eric Greitens and their handling of evidence in the case.

The courts, including the Missouri Supreme Court, ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had a conflict of interest in the case.

Greitens was charged with two felonies. Both were later dismissed.

Greitens' team of attorneys claimed Tisaby, hired by Gardner to work the case, lied under oath.

Moreover, they claimed Gardner suborned perjury or directed Tisaby to lie.

At issue: A critical interview from early in the first criminal case. Gardner's office first claimed a video of that interview malfunctioned--but later turned it over to Greitens' defense team.

The warrant Gardner is

“The warrant is a thinly-veiled attempt to circumvent the law and the people of St. Louis in retribution for my efforts to hold the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department accountable and reform our criminal justice system,” said Gardner in a statement. “I am asking the Court to protect the information of thousands of St. Louis citizens from this clear fishing expedition. I will not allow shameful overreach to jeopardize the public’s interest and safety.”

Because the warrant would expose personal information of St. Louis citizens, Gardner believes it is invalid.