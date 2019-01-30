ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has announced new policy changes aimed at increasing public safety and overall well-being of the city.
Gardner held a press conference Wednesday, where she announced a new approach to working with service providers to help address the underlying drivers of crime, which include substance use disorders, joblessness and mental illness. She suggested keeping incarceration, which she described as “our harshest response,” for those who “truly are a danger to our community.”
During the Wednesday morning press conference, Gardner discussed making a shift from jail time to using alternative sentences.
Gardner’s office is working with Vera Institute to collect data to improve diversion programs, look at who is being charged, and what alternatives could be used. She also said the data helps her team to focus their resources on the most violent individuals.
According to Gardner, the data collected through the partnership will also help to address the underlying issues of mental health issues and the opioid addiction crisis in the community.
Gardner said her office is working to reform her office and build trust in the community. She said her office wants to be transparency and accountable for the community.
