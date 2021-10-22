ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with murder and armed criminal action after the charges were originally dropped.

Jesse St. John was originally only charged with drug possession. Police said the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office first refused charging St. John with murder and armed criminal action because of self-defense issues.

The circuit attorney's office later notified the police that it added the two additional charges, police said.

Police said St. John shot two people outside of Northway Market on West Florissant Avenue July 26, 2020. Both victims died from their injuries.