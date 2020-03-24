ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) --- A St. Charles gas station employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the St. Charles County Executive Office.
The employee worked at the Circle K on Elm Street and Interstate 370. The gas station shut down voluntarily as the health department investigates the case further.
News 4 crews saw police tape blocking off the entrances to the gas station and the pumps were taped off.
Three new confirmed cases were announced and St. Charles County saw its first death related to the COVID-19 virus Monday. The patient was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized prior.
“We are extremely saddened by this news,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”
The cases were not travel-related, according to the St. Charles Health Department.
St. Charles County had six cases of the virus as of Monday. News 4 is working to learn if this incident is one of the cases previously reported on.
