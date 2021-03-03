ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Texas-based movie theater chain set to open a location in St. Louis announced a bankruptcy filing Wednesday.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinerma says the company will continue as normal and will take on a new ownership group, Altamont Capital Partners.
There will be some closures, including a theater in Kansas City.
The chain is scheduled to open a location this year in at St. Louis Midtown's City Foundry.
A spokesperson from the development told News 4 that the location is still scheduled to open, but the timeline could be altered because of the bankruptcy filing.
