ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cinema St. Louis, the organization behind festivals like St. Louis International Film Festival and Q Fest, received a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Art. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan to help arts organizations survive the pandemic. Just over 500 organizations across the country received the grant.
“Cinema St. Louis plans to use the funds to sustain the organization’s needs in staffing, marketing and film-festival venues," said Cliff Froehlich, executive director of CSL.
The grant will ensure the organization has funding guaranteed through 2023. The organization has survived the last two years hosting events both virtually and hybrid.
"That's a lot of money we were missing the last two years, it's nice to see light at the end of the tunnel and this really helps amplify that light ," said Bree Maniscalco, Director for Development for CSL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.