Cinco De Mayo returning to Cherokee Street

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cherokee Street is bringing back its Cinco de Mayo celebration for the first time in two years.
The festival has been a St. Louis favorite for years to celebrate the Mexican holiday. At the last celebration in 2019, more than 50,000 people were estimated to attend.
The part this year is set for May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.