ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Trillions of cicadas are starting to hatch after 17 years underground - giving you a chance for a rare sight and apparently a rare and tasty meal.
According to Johns Hopkins Professor Jessica Fanzo, the insect is a good source of protein and is a good alternative to other animal protein and eating them is good for the environment.
"We’re in the middle of climate change. Insects they’re a great alternative source to other animal source foods, which for example cows which are producing a lot of greenhouse gas emissions,” Fanzo told CBS Baltimore.
There's a cookbook dedicated just to cicadas - called Cicada-licious - full of recipes if you're ready to collect some of this delicacy food.
