ARLINGTON, VA (CBS NEWSPATH) – After 17 years underground, billions of Brood X cicadas have spent the past few weeks making their way to the treetops, where the world’s largest male chorus is singing an earsplitting mating song.
The noise is so loud in North Georgia that some people called 911 to report strange sounding alarms. The cicadas are swarming over more than a dozen eastern states. In parts of northern Virginia some say it looks like an alien invasion, but the good news is the insects are basically harmless.
“They're not going to bite, they're not going to sting. they're not going to carry away small children and dogs like the flying monkeys in the Wizard of Oz,” said Mike Raupp, a Ph.D. entomologist at the University of Maryland.
Oxana Ware’s three young children were initially creeped out by the cicadas. So, the professional photographer staged them in playful scenes. “I feel like people should embrace nature. And yeah, just see the beauty and the silly side of things a little bit more,” she said.
