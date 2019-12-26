ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man working for the New Life Evangelistic Center was robbed on Christmas morning while handing out free bus passes, police say.
Larry Rice and another volunteer were giving out free passes near the corner of St. Charles and Tucker around 10:30 a.m. when a man approached him.
The suspect then reportedly grabbed the book of ten bus tickets and ran away on foot.
"Often, people do these acts out of desperation. so, I was sad he would do this because I would have helped the person if he had asked," Rice told News 4.
They chased after him, but he eventually pulled out a gun and warned them to stop following him.
Kierre Ballard spent three years living on the streets, but sings Rice's praises thanks to his help getting him off the streets a year ago.
"That's insane. That's really sad. Larry Rice is out here to help people. I hate that. I hate to hear that," Ballard said.
Ballard can't believe someone would steal free bus passes for the homeless.
Rice said, "We would have helped if someone had just asked and said, look, we are in a real desperate situation. We would have provided one-on-one counseling to explore and verify their situation."
Police said the man is in his 40s, about 6'0-6'2, heavy set with dark brown skin and a short, crew-cut style haircut. He was wearing a dark green hooded jacket and dark jogging pants.
(0) comments
