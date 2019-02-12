LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Lincoln County are asking residents to be on the lookout for a stolen church van.
It was taken this past weekend from the Asbury United Methodist Church on Highway W between Troy and Winfield.
It's the church's only form of transportation for people in need in the congregation.
"The van is extremely important to us. We have a lot of people in the area that cant get here because they don't have vehicles and whatnot. We have a lot of youth come through this church and the only transportation they have here on a Sunday morning or Wednesday night for youth group is the van,” said Christina Rackly, a youth group leader. “It’s utilized every single week at least twice a week and we’re transporting 15-20 people at a time.”
The missing van is white with red flames near both front tires. It also has Asbury United Methodist Church written on the sides.
If you happen to see it, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
