ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The pastor of a Dogtown school is recommending the Archdiocese of St. Louis to end their Kindergarten through 8th grade program.
The pastor of St. James the Greater on Tamm Avenue published a letter to Facebook Sunday night regarding the parish school and his recommended closure. In the letter, Fr. RajPaul Sundararaj said he recommends keeping the pre-K programs open.
Among the reasons he cites for the suggested closer are low enrollment and depleted savings. He also states the principal is working for free and will not return next year.
In the letter, Fr. Sundararaj said he expects to hear back from the Archdiocese shortly, which should give families and teachers time to find a new school.
This isn’t the first time the school has faced closure, in 2016 there were talks to close but community members fought to keep it open.
