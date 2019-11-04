KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Church of Scientology has opened a new location in downtown Kansas City, in a seven-story building that once housed a bank.
The Kansas City Star reports that the 79,000-square-foot building near 18th and Grand was draped with a giant red ribbon and box affixed to the upper floors over the weekend. A large electric sign reading "Church of Scientology" was lit at night.
The opening occurred more than a decade after the church bought the building in 2007. The building was constructed in the 1920s and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The church's previous presence in Kansas City was at a storefront at 39th and Main.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
