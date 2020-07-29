GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A church near Godfrey, Illinois was severely damaged during an overnight fire.
Crews spent hours getting flames under control after the Dow Southern Baptist Church caught fire around 2 a.m.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.