ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Boxes filled with non-perishable food and toiletries are being delivered to families in St. Louis City in need.
MiddleTree Church is leading the initiative, which is called “Boxes of Hope.”
Anyone in who lives in zip codes 63112, 63113, 63115 and 63118 is eligible for a box. Simply text “hope” to 314-710-2028.
MiddleTree Church is also asking for donations. Those can be dropped off at the St. Louis Artworks building every Friday from 1-3 p.m., Sunday 1-3 p.m. and Tuesday 5:30-7:30 a.m. The building is located at 5959 Delmar Blvd.
For a list of supplies head to MiddleTreeChurch.com.
