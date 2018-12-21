BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) - For those spending time away from family, six months can feel like an eternity.
Private First Class Julius Shepherd is originally from Belleville and is stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. It's been half a year since he's seen his two children. Friday, during a sing-a-long at Union Elementary School, his son, Jaden got the surprise of a lifetime.
"It’s been hard to keep it from him because I call him on video chat and he’s like ‘Dad why can’t you come home?" Shepherd said.
Shepherd said he didn't think he'd be able to make it home in time for Christmas. He said he's spent the last few months saving up for a trip home to Belleville and couldn't wait to see his family.
"I'm gonna spend as much time as I can with them, I’m sure I’ll be able to save up enough money for them to visit me in North Carolina," Shepherd said.
While Shepherd is only home for 10 days, he said he'll savor every second.
"I’m just happy I’m here and I get to see my kids," he said.
