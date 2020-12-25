ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Buttery Restaurant on South Grand suffered moderate damage after a fire on Friday.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said smoke was showing on the roof of the restaurant at around 6 p.m. No one was inside at the time. Officials said the damage is moderate to extensive.
It's still unclear what caused the fire to start.
The restaurant is located at 3659 S. Grand Blvd. in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
