ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People come from miles away and are willing to wait in long lines to experience one of the most popular holiday traditions. With more people staying home and avoiding large crowds due to the pandemic, drive-thru light displays are proving to be a magic success.
“The last five or six years we’ve hit all of the displays in the St. Louis area one time," said Dick Heitert, who took his wife, Vickie, and grandchildren to Tilles Park Friday evening.
The couple visits one light display in the St. Louis metro each year.
“I think it has more lights than the other places, more colorful, a little bit longer ride," said Heitert Vickie.
The Heiterts were first in line Friday at Tilles Park, arriving at 4:15 p.m., just ahead of first-timer Julie Palm and her mom.
“I’ve never been before and I just really just wanted to enjoy the lights,” said Palm.
“We were just trying to beat the crowd because it was bad weather and we didn’t want to have to sit out in wait in line and hopefully we would do it faster this way, but as it turns out we spent the time up front as opposed to the back end," said Dick Heitert.
Lines at light displays across St. Louis have been long, in some cases taking over an hour for cars to get to the entrance.
Wonderlight Christmas at the World Wide Technology Raceway in the Metro East had to make changes to accommodate the large crowds.
“We had such an overwhelming response that we had to reroute our entrance to give ourselves more space on the property for cars that are waiting to come in," said Emily Fleenor, marketing director for Wonderlight Productions.
The new entrance is along Collinsville Road. The concern, she said, is cars were sometimes having to line up on the interstate waiting to get to the entrance and she worried about people's safety.
“Our wait times are anticipated to be generally similar to last weekend about two hours is what you might expect," said Fleenor.
Fleenor hopes the more than one million lights make the long lines worth it.
We also reached out to Our Lady of the Snows and Santa's Magic Kingdom. Both said there were no known issues with long lines. Tilles Park said this year is a little busier than past year, adding that the busiest time is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
