ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis family is feeling blessed this holiday season, after a local non-profit provided them with new furniture for their home.
Jasmine, a mother of three, recently moved into a new home in south city. As a result, she said she had to leave much of her furniture behind, bringing a few couches and tables to her new home.
"Not everybody can afford to find a new place to live and then buy furniture like beds, tables and kitchen stuff," she said. "So this is an incredible blessing, right before the holidays."
St. Louis non-profit Home Sweet Home helps thousands of families every year. It partners with more than 30 area organizations to help those in need avoid homelessness.
"They get to work with one of our coordinators to actually pick out every piece that comes to their home," said Matt Elmore of Home Sweet Home. "We really want to make sure to maintain that dignity for our families, that they're items they wanted and they chose."
Jasmine and her kids received a new kitchen table, appliances and four new beds just in time for Christmas.
"It really feels good to have beds for my kids and so now they don't have to worry about sleeping on the floor or sleeping on couches they have their own comfortable beds to lay on," said Jasmine.
The kitchen table, along with pots, pans and other cookware will now allow the family to eat meals together and gather around the table.
"Now my kids have somewhere to eat and they won't be eating on the couch anymore," Jasmine said. "With it being so close to Christmas, we can cook and bake cookies for Santa Claus."
Home Sweet Home relies on donations from the public to help furnish homes for families in need. It welcomes any new or gently used items to be dropped off at its warehouse loading dock located at 290 Hanley Industrial Court, Brentwood MO 63144 every Monday-Friday between 9am-2pm.
However, the organization does not accept all items, so be sure to check the list of acceptable items at www.homesweethomestl.org.
On average, the non-profit rehomes more than 3,000 pieces of furniture every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.