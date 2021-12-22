Union Station has events lined up from now through Christmas, including Santa scuba diving on Christmas Eve.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are plenty of events and sites at Union Station to put you in the Christmas spirit. You can even see Santa scuba dive on Christmas Eve.

To find more information about events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.