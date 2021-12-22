Christmas celebration comes to Union Station Kmov staff Updated 30 min ago Updated 30 min ago | Posted on Dec 22, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Union Station has events lined up from now through Christmas, including Santa scuba diving on Christmas Eve. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are plenty of events and sites at Union Station to put you in the Christmas spirit. You can even see Santa scuba dive on Christmas Eve. To find more information about events, click here. Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Eve Celebration Christianity Locations Missouri St. Louis City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah By Gray News staff Posted Dec 20, 2021 3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana Mykal Vincent, Amanda Alvarado Updated Dec 21, 2021 Child hit by school bus, killed in Jefferson County Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer Updated 20 hrs ago Belleville woman opens fire at Taco Bell drive-thru over bad service, police say Updated 6 hrs ago Design of collapsed Amazon warehouse coming under scrutiny Russell Kinsaul, Reporter Updated Dec 18, 2021 $500 stimulus check applications starting Saturday for St. Louis City residents Kmov staff Updated Dec 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.