ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Christmas is coming early to a family in South City.
Gateway RetroFoam, a local insulation company, is giving back to the St. Louis community by insulating a home, free of charge, for a family in need.
Eric and Rebecca Carrico have two children who are both adopted. Their 7-year-old daughter, Josie, has many health issues, including Cerebral Palsy and lung disease.
Rebecca said, “Whenever she gets sick, she gets really sick. The temperature affects lung disease.”
The family’s home was drafty and cold. Eric and Rebecca would sleep in the coldest part of their home, so their children could be comfortable in the warmer bedrooms. Even then, the house did not circulate heat or AC well. Having stable temperatures in the home is essential for Josie’s health, and for the health of her brother with asthma.
Eric Carrico reached out to Gateway RetroFoam for a quote on insulating their house. The price was high, between $7,000 and $9,000, something the Carrico’s couldn’t afford due to Josie’s medical bills.
Gateway RetroFoam owner, Shawn Bruce, recognized the need of the Carrico family and jumped in to help. He offered to insulate their home for free.
Eric said, “There are just no words I can put into it outside of ‘thank you.' I’m just speechless that someone would care this much, about people they’ve never met.”
Bruce said, “I thought it would be a great opportunity to help this family out, it’s really important that the kids stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”
The home is being insulated with a special foam. When finished, the new insulation will save the Carrico’s on their heating bill by reducing utility usage upwards of 50%. The insulation also helps reduce outside noises.
Rebecca said, “What an amazing blessing to know there are angles out there in the world that care about people, and that give such a gift.”
For more information on Gateway RetroFoam and their services, see there website by clicking here.
