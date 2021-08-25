HIGHLANDS RANCH, Co (KCNC/CBS NEWSPATH) – Inoke Tonga says he was ousted as a Colorado Christian school’s JV volleyball coach over his sexual orientation and support for LGBTQ+ people.
Tonga’s post on Facebook is what apparently sparked the school’s attention. “The post was basically highlighting me as a Christian and my journey in Christianity as a gay man, so,” he said.
Valor Christian High School said last week it became “became aware of a Facebook posting by Coach Inoke that suggested he may not support Valor’s beliefs pertaining to sexuality and marriage.” The school said it requires all staff, faculty and volunteer leaders to “agree with Valor’s Christian beliefs set forth in our Statement of Beliefs and in other policies and to live in accordance with such beliefs.”
Tonga was brought in for a discussion with a pastor and the athletic director, where he claims he was given an ultimatum. “Their terms were renounce being gay or be released as a coach fully.”
In a statement, the school said, “Although Coach Inoke has misrepresented many aspects of this matter, Valor appreciates the contributions he has made to the student-athletes in our volleyball program, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
CBS4 asked the school to further explain its claim that Tonga had misrepresented the matter, but the school declined further comment.
